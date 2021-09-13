LPD: Man driving stolen motorcycle crashes into truck, motorcycle bursts into flames

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a man driving a stolen motorcycle crashed into a truck and the motorcycle burst into flames.

On Saturday, just after 1 p.m., police and first responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a crash at 70th Street and Forest Lake Boulevard, just south of Pioneers Boulevard.

LPD said a 2007 red Kawasaki motorcycle was northbound on S 70th Street and a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup had made a right turn onto S 70th Street from Forest Lake Boulevard.

Officers said the motorcycle crashed with the back of the truck and the driver separated from the motorcycle.

According to police, the motorcycle burst into flames after the impact.

Officers said they were able to review video that showed the motorcycle had been traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

LPD said the driver of the truck, a 40-year-old woman, and two passengers did not have any injuries.

According to officers, they learned that the motorcycle involved in this crash had been stolen from 48th Street and Birch Hollow Drive, just south of Old Cheney Road on Aug 4.

LPD said the motorcyclist was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.

Due to medical treatment, the motorcyclist was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of stolen property, negligent driving and suspended license.

LPD said the motorcycle was a total loss and the truck had an estimated $2,000 damage.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.