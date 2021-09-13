Advertisement

Kenesaw suspect now at Hastings hospital

By Lorena Carmona
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - The man whose actions forced Kenesaw residents to shelter-in-place for several hours Saturday is now in the Behavioral Services Unit at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Adams County Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck told Local4 Monday that the man was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the railroad tracks on the west side of Kenesaw. A message Saturday from the Adams County Emergency Management office indicated that there was man walking around town carrying a weapon.

Mauck said the man reportedly threatened to harm himself, but no weapon was found when the suspect was taken into custody. He was then taken to Mary Lanning hospital.

Mauck said the sheriff’s office had a warrant for the man for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. but the man was not arrested or formally charged with a crime in connection with Saturday’s activity.

Two separate shelter in place orders were issued for Kenesaw residents Saturday. The first lasted from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The second was in place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mauck said that at one point Saturday a perimeter had been set up around a residence in southwest Kenesaw.

Mauck said no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Hastings Police assisted Adams County on Saturday.

