Kansas farmers begin harvest and replanting process

Generic tractor harvest
Generic tractor harvest(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Kansas farmers have been busy planting next year’s winter wheat crop and harvesting the state’s other major crops.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that about 4% of the winter wheat in Kansas has now been planted. That’s about equal to the five-year average for this time of year.

The agency also noted in its weekly crop update that about 11 percent of the state’s corn crop has been harvested. Just 1% of the sorghum has been cut so far in Kansas.

