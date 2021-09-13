Advertisement

Kansas attorney general looking for legal help following former gas spike

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that sharp spikes in natural gas prices last winter appear to violate Kansas law and he is seeking outside legal help to investigate them.

Schmidt’s office said Monday it is looking to retain a law firm with expertise in the natural gas marketplace to help investigate and with any potential civil litigation aimed at enforcing the state’s anti-profiteering law.

Schmidt said in a news release that state law prohibits unjustified price increases for necessary goods and services during a declared state of disaster emergency.

