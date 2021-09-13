Advertisement

Iowa’s Polk County to buy sports park

Water tube at the park
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The owners of a popular central Iowa park known for winter sledding and tubing have announced that Polk County plans to buy the park.

The Des Moines Register reported the development Monday, saying Polk County will buy Sleepy Hollow Sports Park in Des Moines and take over winter sports operations at the park in 2023.

Owners Rick and Mary Flatt will continue running its camping operations and special events such as concerts and Halloween attractions that year. Polk County will take over all operations in 2024.

The 76-acre facility opened in 1994 on Des Moines’ east side.

