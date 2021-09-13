Former Omaha Mayor, Current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of former Omaha Mayor and current Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle has confirmed he passed away peacefully Monday morning.

Boyle had been fighting complications of diabetes and became ill Sunday. He was taken to a hospital overnight and died at 6:25 a.m. Monday.

We learned in March that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time his family said he was feeling great and had not shown any symptoms before treatment began.

Boyle had a long history of serving the Omaha community. Most recently, he was joined on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners by his daughter Maureen who was elected this past November.

After being elected as mayor of Omaha twice, Boyle was recalled in a special election in 1987.

He was preceded in death by his longtime wife Anne Boyle who passed away in February 2019 after suffering a stroke. She was one of the biggest names in the Nebraska Democratic Party where she had served as state chair.

