Advertisement

Former Omaha Mayor, Current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away

Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected(None)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of former Omaha Mayor and current Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle has confirmed he passed away peacefully Monday morning.

Boyle had been fighting complications of diabetes and became ill Sunday. He was taken to a hospital overnight and died at 6:25 a.m. Monday.

We learned in March that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time his family said he was feeling great and had not shown any symptoms before treatment began.

Boyle had a long history of serving the Omaha community. Most recently, he was joined on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners by his daughter Maureen who was elected this past November.

After being elected as mayor of Omaha twice, Boyle was recalled in a special election in 1987.

He was preceded in death by his longtime wife Anne Boyle who passed away in February 2019 after suffering a stroke. She was one of the biggest names in the Nebraska Democratic Party where she had served as state chair.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cop car
Iowa police chase ends with two dead
ATV crash graphic.
6 year old Nebraska boy passes away from ATV accident
Iowa Corrections report missing inmate
Construction starts this week near I-80/880 interchange
Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal court for intent to distribute meth

Latest News

Governor Pete Rickett's annual steak fry draw high-profile republicans to Nebraska.
GOV STEAK FRY 10 PM
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Hour by hour forecast Monday
Mallory’s Forecast - Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday evening. Back into the 80s Monday!
Former Vice President Mike Pence at Gov. Ricketts' 5th annual Steak Fry on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Governor Ricketts’ 5th annual Nebraska Steak Fry welcomes national Republican leaders