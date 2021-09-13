Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19. The order grants the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order on the lawsuit filed earlier this month by the ACLU of Iowa.

Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask-wearing in schools.

Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state. Last month, a Council Bluffs mom filed a lawsuit fighting the state’s ban on mask mandates. The suit filed in Polk County district court named Gov. Kim Reynolds, Director of Education Ann Lebo, and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia.

Reynolds issued a response to the judge’s decision Monday afternoon:

“Today, a federal judge unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for their child. We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution.”

