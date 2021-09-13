Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty showers and cooler Tuesday

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer weather returned to the metro today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures jumping back into the middle 80s. Clouds will continue to filter through our skies this evening, but conditions will remain dry. It should be a comfortable evening, with lower humidity and temperatures cooling back into the 70s after sunset. A cold front will be moving through overnight, leading to a slight chance for storms across northeast Nebraska, mainly north of the Omaha metro.

With winds turning to the north, temperatures will cool into the lower 60s by Tuesday morning. More clouds will roll in as well as a cold front slides through the region. That front will be hanging out nearby throughout the day, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy. Some spotty showers are possible, especially in the afternoon, however, most of the day will be dry. High temperatures should top out in the middle to upper 70s for most of us.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

Sunny skies return Wednesday with some beautiful late Summer weather. Humidity will remain on the low side with highs in the lower 80s. We will start to heat up once again to end the week. Highs jump into the upper 80s to around 90 for Thursday and Friday. We will see another chance for storms Friday night, but temperatures stay very warm right into the weekend with highs in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday. We likely stay hot to start next week, but a flip to more fall-like weather may be on tap by Tuesday or Wednesday.

