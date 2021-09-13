Creighton University announces new $37 million resident hall for 2023 freshman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University has announced today the construction plans for a brand-new, fully modern resident hall for first-year students.

The $37 million dollar building will be built on 23rd Street, south of Burt St., and will house 400 students. The project is expected to be completed before the arrival of the freshman class in Fall 2023. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. this Friday near the 23rd and Burt St. location.

It will be the first Creighton residence hall built exclusively for first-year students since the 1960s, and the first new residence hall of any kind since 2006. The hall’s opening will feature significant perks including a suite-style concept that “permits more independent living and has become the preferred option for students around the nation.”

Accommodations will consist of two adjoining rooms, two double-occupancy bedrooms, a shared bathroom and a central community kitchen. Each floor will have kitchenettes, as well as dedicated spaces for student development programs. Site preparation began on May 17.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, SJ, president of Creighton University, said the new residence hall invests in Creighton’s future by investing in its future students.

“The building represents a philosophical shift to how we house our freshman students, with suite-style accommodations that allow for both privacy and community,” he said. “The residence hall’s programming also will reflect our commitment to diversity and inclusion, with dedicated interfaith spaces and amenities that support student development, wellness and academics.”

Tanya Winegard, PhD, vice provost for student life, said the creation of an interfaith prayer space and installation of two prayer rooms reserved for Muslim students will reflect Creighton’s institutional commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Spaces for wellness and academic support programs will be integral to the new hall, while socialization will be encouraged by construction of an elevated outdoor courtyard where gatherings and events may be held.

In addition to on-campus living playing a key role in the college experience, Winegard said the new residence hall will provide first-year students with a fitting environment for their development during the beginning of their journeys with Creighton.

“At Creighton, we commit to developing the whole person, so the place where students live is an important part of the Creighton experience,” Winegard said. “We are excited to meet the needs of our future students by creating a new home and a bright, modern environment for them while they study with us.”

The new residence hall is one of many construction projects taking place at Creighton University.

The residence hall will be located a few blocks east of the future site of the CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education, which will serve as the new home of the School of Medicine and as an interprofessional hub for all Creighton health sciences schools and colleges.

The CL Werner Center and other initiatives in the health sciences in Phoenix will make Creighton the nation’s largest Catholic health professions educator.

