Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El Salvador died on Sept. 29, 2018, at an Omaha, Neb., hospital of fever and respiratory distress.(Source: WOWT/CNN (custom credit))
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced a settlement with Children’s Hospital in connection with an initiative investigating HIPAA access.

The investigation stemmed from a May 2020 incident when a parent filed a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights alleging that Children’s failed to provide her access to her daughter’s medical records in a timely manner.

“As a result of OCR’s investigation, the parent finally received all of the requested records,” the DHHS release states.

According to the resolution agreement, Children’s will pay $80,000 and take corrective actions, including being monitored for a year, to settle the complaint.

