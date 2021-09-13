Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced a settlement with Children’s Hospital in connection with an initiative investigating HIPAA access.

The investigation stemmed from a May 2020 incident when a parent filed a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights alleging that Children’s failed to provide her access to her daughter’s medical records in a timely manner.

“As a result of OCR’s investigation, the parent finally received all of the requested records,” the DHHS release states.

According to the resolution agreement, Children’s will pay $80,000 and take corrective actions, including being monitored for a year, to settle the complaint.

