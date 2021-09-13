Advertisement

Bennington Fire’s new fulltime fighters begin service

By Justin Kies and John Chapman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Tuesday, September 7, Bennington Fire and Rescue hired their first ever fulltime career firefighters and today those firefighters have officially began their new careers.

The nine new firefighters were sworn in during a badge pinning ceremony last Thursday night at the Bennington Fire Station located at 10801 North 156th street.

The new fulltime firefighters have joined the Fire Chief, Dan Mallory, and the Assistant Chief as fulltime employees. Both were also both hired within the last year.

The firefighters began their service today, each shift consists of three personnel also to be supported by Bennington’s current volunteer staff.

“We’ll have three firefighters per day working a 24 hour shift and that’s just going to be enough to get the first rig out the door for quick response,” said Mallory, “We will still rely on our volunteer staff to help us with extra personnel and when we have those times when we have multiple calls at the same time.”

However, bringing on fulltime firefighters has required taxpayers to foot the bill.

Officials say there is a cost benefit, the full time firefighters will cut the department’s response time by “at least five minutes.”

The Bennington Fire and Rescue was established in 1962 and was strictly operated by volunteers until this past year’s recent expansion.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cop car
Iowa police chase ends with two dead
ATV crash graphic.
6 year old Nebraska boy passes away from ATV accident
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Iowa Corrections report missing inmate

Latest News

Police K-9 photo with cop car
Omaha officials using special K-9 training for search and rescue attempts
yard bags
Omaha schedules annual fall cleanup and yard waste collection, begins in Oct.
State Sen. Carol Blood announced her run for governor on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
State Sen. Carol Blood announces run for Nebraska governor
Current Nebraska districting map
Nebraska Redistricting Committee to hold three mid-week hearings