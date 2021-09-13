Bennington Fire’s new fulltime fighters begin service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Tuesday, September 7, Bennington Fire and Rescue hired their first ever fulltime career firefighters and today those firefighters have officially began their new careers.

The nine new firefighters were sworn in during a badge pinning ceremony last Thursday night at the Bennington Fire Station located at 10801 North 156th street.

The new fulltime firefighters have joined the Fire Chief, Dan Mallory, and the Assistant Chief as fulltime employees. Both were also both hired within the last year.

The firefighters began their service today, each shift consists of three personnel also to be supported by Bennington’s current volunteer staff.

“We’ll have three firefighters per day working a 24 hour shift and that’s just going to be enough to get the first rig out the door for quick response,” said Mallory, “We will still rely on our volunteer staff to help us with extra personnel and when we have those times when we have multiple calls at the same time.”

However, bringing on fulltime firefighters has required taxpayers to foot the bill.

Officials say there is a cost benefit, the full time firefighters will cut the department’s response time by “at least five minutes.”

The Bennington Fire and Rescue was established in 1962 and was strictly operated by volunteers until this past year’s recent expansion.

