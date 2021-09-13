Ballots being mailed in Ralston, Westside schools upcoming special elections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Public School District will hold a bond election on Tuesday, October 12, and the Westside Community School District will hold a levy override election on Tuesday, October 12.

The elections will be conducted by mail; therefore, no polling places will be open for voting.

All ballots will be mailed out beginning on Monday, September 20, 2021 to voters who are registered at their current address within the Ralston Public School District and Westside Community School District. The ballots will arrive in a gold-colored envelope, along with a return envelope.

Voters must sign the back of the return envelope in order for their ballot to be counted. All voted ballots must be returned to the Douglas County Election Commission or an official ballot drop box no later than Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; no postage is needed on ballots placed in a drop box.

Douglas County Election Commission ballot drop box locations available for these elections are:

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road

Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street

Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

Voters with questions regarding this election may contact the Douglas County Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) or visit www.votedouglascounty.com.

