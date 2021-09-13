Advertisement

Ballots being mailed in Ralston, Westside schools upcoming special elections

Mail voting sticker
Mail voting sticker
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Public School District will hold a bond election on Tuesday, October 12, and the Westside Community School District will hold a levy override election on Tuesday, October 12.

The elections will be conducted by mail; therefore, no polling places will be open for voting.

All ballots will be mailed out beginning on Monday, September 20, 2021 to voters who are registered at their current address within the Ralston Public School District and Westside Community School District. The ballots will arrive in a gold-colored envelope, along with a return envelope.

Voters must sign the back of the return envelope in order for their ballot to be counted. All voted ballots must be returned to the Douglas County Election Commission or an official ballot drop box no later than Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; no postage is needed on ballots placed in a drop box.

Douglas County Election Commission ballot drop box locations available for these elections are:

  • Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road
  • Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street
  • Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

Voters with questions regarding this election may contact the Douglas County Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) or visit www.votedouglascounty.com.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cop car
Iowa police chase ends with two dead
ATV crash graphic.
6 year old Nebraska boy passes away from ATV accident
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Iowa Corrections report missing inmate

Latest News

Two Lincoln men sentenced to over 10 years for conspiracy to distribute meth
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: Nearly 400 cases reported in Douglas County this weekend
Water tube at the park
Iowa’s Polk County to buy sports park
Police Line Do Not Cross
Police investigating a Des Moines woman homicide