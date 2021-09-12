Advertisement

People participate in 9/11 stair climb at Werner Park

All those steps equal up to the 110 flights of stairs firefighters climbed inside World Trade Center buildings.
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every step matters.

And every second counts. Honoring the ones who lost their lives 20 years ago.

“And then on sept.11th 2001, America saw the worst terrorist attack on the soil in U.S. History”

Saturday, hundreds of people go up and down the stadium stairs at Werner Park. All those steps equal up to the 110 flights of stairs firefighters climbed inside World Trade Center buildings.

Among the participants, volunteer firefighter Eric Paulsen had all his gear on while climbing the stairs. The event was challenging to him, but necessary.

“You know, it’s hard. But when it has to be done, it has to be done. It’s just like the job so you gotta push through it, go with the heat and sore legs. Everything like that and make it happen”, said Paulsen.

Eric and others gained some perspective on what the firefighters had to go through

“It makes it really astonishing because those guys weren’t going in a smooth steady pace, they were rushing. They were in an emergency kind of situation and I can’t even imagine doing that twice as fast as we just did”, said Paulsen.

Kyle, who will be joining the marine core soon, climbed the stairs with weight in his backpack.

“People lost their lives so definitely wanted to step in and take the time to remember what they’ve done”, said Kyle Soderson.

Like many, Kyle was able to ring the bell after he finished the challenge. He says it felt good but to honor the fallen felt even better.

“Obviously it wasn’t too easy of a challenge but once again you just have to remember that someone else did the same thing with harder circumstances”, said Soderson.

