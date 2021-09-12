Omaha-metro firefighters remember and reflect on September 11th attacks 20 years later

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twenty years ago, the world was stunned as America was attacked. 2,996 people lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Many of us were glued to our T.V.’s as we watched the events unfold before our eyes. First responders knew this day would forever change the way they respond.

Omaha Firefighters across the city just took a moment of silence for all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/0hHMiB7yk6 — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) September 11, 2021

Saturday firefighters in Council Bluffs rang the bell outside of headquarters, three times, then four more, followed by three final rings.

The number represents the 343 firefighters that lost their lives 20 years ago. It’s a day firefighter Randy Schroeder remembers vividly.

“I was a probationary firefighter here in Council Bluffs. I was upstairs doing my chores, cleaning the restrooms and the kitchen when the first plane hit. An experienced captain was in there. We started talking about how they are going to run it and how the command center was going to be set up and all the equipment that was going to have to be used and brought in. And then when the second plane hit… we realized that everything had changed,” said Randy Schroeder, Council Bluffs firefighter.

Schroeder says he felt helpless that day, unable to offer assistance from Council Bluffs. He wasn’t alone in that feeling.

“A lot of us on this department have served, have gone overseas since 9/11 in response to that attack,” said Schroeder.

Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Coby Werner wasn’t working as a firefighter two decades ago. But he says, he immediately felt a connection and a calling that day.

“I’m a military veteran and it did make me really hope and pray and make me want to become a firefighter so I could continue to serve and remember everyone that sacrificed that day,” said Werner.

It’s a day that has forever shaped the way these first responders train and respond to calls.

“We know that when America is attacked, the first responders are the first ones to respond. It’s the firefighters and the police and the ems workers that are the tip of the sphere and then the military respond later on,” said Schroeder.

It’s a day that first responders, the nation, and the world will never forget.

HAPPENING NOW: CBFD is honoring the lives of firefighters lost 20 years ago today in the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/6eamWRKP9P — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) September 11, 2021

