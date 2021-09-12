Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal court for intent to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 53-year-old Omaha native was sentenced to 10 years in federal court on Friday.

David Foreman was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute meth and will serve five years under supervised release. In an investigation with the Omaha police, officers found baggies having ounces of meth, marijuana, drug scales, drug packing materials, and about $15,288 in cash on Dec. 20, 2020, after conducting a search warrant.

A few days before on Dec. 18, 2020, according to the release, “a confidential source went to Foreman’s place and completed a controlled buy of 4.6 grams of meth.” Officers confirmed the meth was 95% pure with forensic laboratory testing.

Police believe the cash was from sales and the money was taken and forfeited to the U.S.

As stated in the release, “Foreman spontaneously told officers he was the owner of the contraband found in the home and his personal effects and items identifying the area as his house was also found along with the contraband.”

