Nebraska man sentenced for not registering as a sex offender

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 30-year-old man with a prior conviction of sexual abuse was sentenced in federal court on Friday.

Kylan Dale was sentenced to 33 months, or close to three years, for failing to register as a sex offender. After his term, Dale will serve five years of supervised release.

Dale is “required to register as a sex offender in any state/tribal land where he stays after being convicted for sexual abuse in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska in 2011, following the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act,” according to the release.

In an investigation by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, they say Dale did “register as a sex offender in December 2020 without authorization” at an Iowa halfway house.

After an arrest for an alcohol-related offense in February 2021 by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services, investigators found out after confirming with witnesses that Dale either didn’t register, attempt to register or update his registration after leaving the halfway house in January 2021 and living in the Omaha Nation Reservation in Macy, Nebraska.

