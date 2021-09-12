Mallory’s Forecast - Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday evening. Back into the 80s Monday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot and hazy Saturday, the weather was much cloudier and cooler Sunday.

A cold front moved through Saturday night into Sunday morning, before stalling out along the Kansas and Missouri borders. This greatly cooled most of the WOWT viewing area, apart from Falls City and surrounding counties, which still heated into the upper-80s near 90°.

Mostly cloudy skies stuck with most of us Sunday, along with periods of light rainfall and drizzle. Most of this rain hasn’t been measurable but has kept us cool.

We’ll hold a spotty chance for rain through the evening and overnight, with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s by Monday morning.

Hour by hour forecast Monday (WOWT)

Partly sunny skies and southerly winds Monday will allow temperatures to warm back into the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours. Storms Monday afternoon and evening should stay closer to the South Dakota border; at the very least, north of the Omaha Metro.

A front will move through Monday night into Tuesday, bringing us another chance for storms. The best chance for rain looks to line up south of I-80 Tuesday evening, before pushing south into Kansas and Missouri Tuesday night. This will cool us into the upper-70s and lower-80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The ups and downs with our high temperatures continue through the 10-day forecast, with most days trending warmer-than-average. Keep track by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

