Iowa Corrections report missing inmate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Dept. of Corrections report a missing inmate Sunday afternoon.

Officials say, Jesus Diaz, 40, didn’t come to the Davenport facility Sunday morning which is a requirement. Diaz is described as 5′5 and 185 pounds.

He was convicted on a third-degree domestic abuse assault or subsequent offense in Scott County. He began his work release on July 21.

Officials advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

