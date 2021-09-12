Advertisement

Construction starts this week near I-80/680 interchange

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Heads up for drivers if you commute take you through Pottawattamie County near the I-80/680 interchange.

Westbound traffic will be detoured near the interchange started Monday morning on Sept. 13, according to the Iowa Dept. of Transporation. Pavement repairs are being made and are expected to be finished in 36 hours, weather permitting.

Local travelers can expect a detour of up to one mile while regional travelers can expect a 10-mile detour.

