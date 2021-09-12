Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front has moved across our region this morning, and is bringing some cooler weather and a few showers.

Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler today then over the past 24 hours. I think we may see a few breaks in the clouds at times, but overall I’m expecting mostly cloudy conditions. As far as the rain goes, I wouldn’t change any plans today unless you absolutely can not catch a few rain drops for a short time. Rain should be brief in nature and remain rather spotty.

Temperatures will make a quick jump on Monday back to near 90 or slightly above. Then another front will move through on Tuesday and this one looks to bring in some more pleasant weather for a few days. Highs will be near 80 and lows in the 50s and 60s. A few showers will be possible with the front Tuesday and then the forecast turns drier based on the way long range models look right now.

