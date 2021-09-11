Advertisement

Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) - A worker has been killed in an industrial accident at an Iowa pork processing plant. Prestage Foods of Iowa says the incident happened early Friday morning at its plant in Eagle Grove.

The company says in a statement that 57-year-old company mechanic Jeffrey Leonardi was “performing routine maintenance duties” when he was killed. Company officials did not give details of the fatal accident.

Prestage Foods CEO Jere Null says in the statement that Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been notified and the company will cooperate in that investigation, as well as to conduct their own internal investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

