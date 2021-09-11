‘There are humane ways to resolve conflicts with wildlife’: Omaha pigeons injured by blowdarts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unusual form of animal cruelty has been reported in downtown Omaha in recent weeks, pigeons shot and injured with blowdarts.

“The reality is they clearly intended to kill those birds, otherwise they wouldn’t have shot them more than once,” says Executive Director of the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Laura Stastny.

“In June, we got a pigeon that came down from about 12th and Harney that had three blow darts in it, one through its head and two through its body.”

Just last week, another pigeon was found with two darts through it and was brought to the rehab.

“Of course people might say to us that pigeons aren’t important or who cares about pigeons, but for us, it’s indicative of a bigger problem, and that is the inability for someone to feel the pain and suffering of another animal that’s out there running around with these blowdarts in it.”

The two birds that were brought to the rehab survived and will be released back into the wild. But Stastny fears there are others who aren’t so lucky.

“At best, this person just thinks pigeons are a nuisance and is using the wrong methods to get them off a windowsill or ledge or their business, that is disturbing to them,” she says. “But at worst, this is someone who delights in the suffering of animals and delights in inflicting cruelty and harm to animals and that should be a concern for our entire community.’

There’s no state penalty for injuring pigeons since they aren’t protected under state law. But if the person who did this is found, they could be facing an animal cruelty ticket through the city.

Stastny says there are always ways for humans and animals to live together in harmony.

“We understand that people are not always happy with the way wildlife behaves or they consider them an inconvenience, but there are humane ways to resolve conflicts with wildlife.”

