Omaha man sentenced for conspiracy to commit escape

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WOWT) - Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Henry Poteet, 66, of Omaha has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit escape.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter passed down the sentence on Friday, Sept. 10. After Poteet’s release, he will serve a three year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Back on July 26, 2019, Poteet was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the Bureau of Prisons for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of Methamphetamine. With this sentence, Poteet was incarcerated at the USP Leavenworth Camp, a minimum security camp, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Poteet and Katherine Woitaszewski conspired for Poteet to escape from Bureau of Prison custody at USP Leavenworth camp. Woitaszewski borrowed a truck on Oct. 28, 2020, to travel from Omaha to Leavenworth to help Poteet escape from prison.

Following Poteet’s sentencing hearing, Scott Kracl, United States Marshal for the District of Nebraska, stated, “The hard work, persistence and cooperative effort of Deputy U.S. Marshals and members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force have once again proven the effectiveness of our Nebraska partners in keeping our community safe.”

Woitaszewski is currently pending trial for her participation in the attempted escape.

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service and the Omaha Police Department.

