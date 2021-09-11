Omaha man hospitalized after self-defense stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police officers responded to the Nebraska Medical Center for a walk-in cutting victim early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m.

The victim, Traynell Toney, is 28 years old and has been previously arrested on two bank robberies back in 2018. The stabbing incident took place around 36th and Erskine street.

Officers met Toney, who suffered the stab wound, and after further investigation revealed he was assaulted by his significant other in self defense. It is reported Toney assaulted her first.

