Omaha family displaced, cat dies in house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family is now homeless after a house fire erupted just after 1:30 a.m.

It happened at 144th and Krug Circle. Omaha Fire Department says the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be the careless disposal of smoking material. OFD says the two adults in the home made it out safely.

Unfortunately, one of their three pets, a cat died. The Red Cross has been notified as OFD has deemed the house unlivable.

