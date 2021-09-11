Advertisement

Omaha on 9/11: a look back on history

By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning of 9/11 was one the nation will never forget, Americans everywhere were glued to their televisions and watching the tragedy unfold in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

The impacts of the terrorist attacks rippled across the country as law enforcement thought tall buildings nationwide were being targeted. That includes Omaha’s Woodmen Tower downtown, it was being evacuated during the afternoon of 9/11.

Soon enough, Offutt Air Force Base had the world’s attention. Air Force One, escorted by two fighter jets, brought President George W. Bush to the heartland for safety and security. The President went directly to an underground bunker at Stratcom where he convened the National Security Council via teleconference.

After the attacks, the President’s fleet of fighter jets and Air Force One were the only airborne planes as all flights were grounded nationwide. Many commercial flights were diverted to Eppley Airfield.

“We were on the plane. They said we are landing in Omaha and that was all they said. And then one of the flight attendants said there’s been an incident on the east coast.”

That person was among many passengers stranded in Omaha that day.

“My friends are, like, in New York. I work in the area, so I really don’t know what the situation is. I’m here and I’m going to get a car and come back home.”

Since all flights were grounded, some rented cars - or tried to - to continue their travel. Others booked hotel rooms to wait out the aftermath.

On top of the chaos, security was beefed up at the County and Federal courthouses downtown.

“Clearly our city and country are facing a new era of terrorism,” said for Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey, “We’re in somewhat uncharted waters here.”

RELATED: 6 News tours STRATCOM bunker

One of the stranger outcomes on 9/11 - outrageous gas prices. Some gas stations more than doubled their prices per gallon, which Triple-A called a knee-jerk reaction.

“Right up the street there’s a lady gouging people at 20th & Martha for $4.07,” said cab driver Chris Barber, “Compared to the $1.89 I’m paying now, it’s ridiculous.”

Back at Offutt, President Bush stayed a mere 90 minutes underground but still made some crucial decisions. President Bush decided to fly directly back to Washington, D.C., to address the nation from the White House that very night.

“Our country is strong,” said the President, “A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Page final homecoming - 4 pm
‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home
Nebraska, Iowa governors call federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements ‘dangerous,’ ‘stunning violation’
Omaha zoo closed Friday
Mom recounts daughter's attempted abduction
Mother describes attempted abduction near Kiewit Middle School
COVID-19: Should we be concerned about the mu variant? Not yet, say experts
COVID-19 mu variant ‘undoubtedly’ here, Nebraska Medicine’s top infectious diseases doctor says

Latest News

Omaha hero's homecoming
Omaha's hero homecoming
Lincoln Police located a missing 82-year-old woman on Friday.
LPD locates missing 82-year-old woman
‘There are humane ways to resolve conflicts with wildlife’: Omaha pigeons injured by blowdarts
Community members hold 9/11 ceremony preparations in Bennington