Omaha on 9/11: a look back on history

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning of 9/11 was one the nation will never forget, Americans everywhere were glued to their televisions and watching the tragedy unfold in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

The impacts of the terrorist attacks rippled across the country as law enforcement thought tall buildings nationwide were being targeted. That includes Omaha’s Woodmen Tower downtown, it was being evacuated during the afternoon of 9/11.

Soon enough, Offutt Air Force Base had the world’s attention. Air Force One, escorted by two fighter jets, brought President George W. Bush to the heartland for safety and security. The President went directly to an underground bunker at Stratcom where he convened the National Security Council via teleconference.

After the attacks, the President’s fleet of fighter jets and Air Force One were the only airborne planes as all flights were grounded nationwide. Many commercial flights were diverted to Eppley Airfield.

“We were on the plane. They said we are landing in Omaha and that was all they said. And then one of the flight attendants said there’s been an incident on the east coast.”

That person was among many passengers stranded in Omaha that day.

“My friends are, like, in New York. I work in the area, so I really don’t know what the situation is. I’m here and I’m going to get a car and come back home.”

Since all flights were grounded, some rented cars - or tried to - to continue their travel. Others booked hotel rooms to wait out the aftermath.

On top of the chaos, security was beefed up at the County and Federal courthouses downtown.

“Clearly our city and country are facing a new era of terrorism,” said for Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey, “We’re in somewhat uncharted waters here.”

One of the stranger outcomes on 9/11 - outrageous gas prices. Some gas stations more than doubled their prices per gallon, which Triple-A called a knee-jerk reaction.

“Right up the street there’s a lady gouging people at 20th & Martha for $4.07,” said cab driver Chris Barber, “Compared to the $1.89 I’m paying now, it’s ridiculous.”

Back at Offutt, President Bush stayed a mere 90 minutes underground but still made some crucial decisions. President Bush decided to fly directly back to Washington, D.C., to address the nation from the White House that very night.

“Our country is strong,” said the President, “A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America.”

