Older inmate with underlying issues dies after testing positive for COVID

Ambulance
Ambulance(Joseph Payton/WSAZ)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Scott R. Frakes announced that an inmate in his 60s died today at a hospital in Lincoln.

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized. In addition to the coronavirus, he had underlying medical conditions.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate.

He was sentenced on charges out of Platte County that included possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

