Middle-aged male inmate with COVID-19 dies in Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified inmate has passed away Friday night at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Scott R. Frakes, announced the death on Saturday morning, Sept. 11. The male inmate was in his 30s and, along with the coronavirus, had other pre-existing medical conditions prior to his hospitalization.

For the privacy of the family and to maintain the man’s confidential medical records in accordance to state law, the NDCS will not release the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on a charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Douglas County.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined. A grand jury will be conducting an investigation over the death, such investigations are required whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

