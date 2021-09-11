Advertisement

Middle-aged male inmate with COVID-19 dies in Lincoln hospital

Stock picture of jail cell
Stock picture of jail cell((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified inmate has passed away Friday night at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Scott R. Frakes, announced the death on Saturday morning, Sept. 11. The male inmate was in his 30s and, along with the coronavirus, had other pre-existing medical conditions prior to his hospitalization.

For the privacy of the family and to maintain the man’s confidential medical records in accordance to state law, the NDCS will not release the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on a charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Douglas County.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined. A grand jury will be conducting an investigation over the death, such investigations are required whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Page final homecoming - 4 pm
‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home
Nebraska, Iowa governors call federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements ‘dangerous,’ ‘stunning violation’
Mom recounts daughter's attempted abduction
Mother describes attempted abduction near Kiewit Middle School
Linda Dillard
New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman
Omaha zoo closed Friday

Latest News

Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign
Hospital machines
Omaha man hospitalized after self-defense stabbing
Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law