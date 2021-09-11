Mallory’s Forecast Update - Very hot and hazy Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thick wildfire smoke shaved off a few degrees from our forecast highs on Friday. We can expect the same Saturday, though temperatures will still be very HOT.

Smoke remains thick over the middle of the country Saturday (WOWT)

We’re starting Saturday in the 50s and 60s and patches of fog where temperatures are coolest. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap today, with highs soaring into the 90s this afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s are likely in the Omaha Metro, with temperatures climbing into the upper-90s in and around Lincoln. Heat indices in the triple digits are possible this afternoon. Southerly winds could gust up to around 25 mph.

Hot day for Husker football! (WOWT)

Though our air quality remains “Good” to “Moderate” smoke will be thick once again today, leading to a milky sky.

Clouds increase overnight tonight, with temperatures dropping down near 70°. A few spotty light showers are possible north of I-80.

Clouds will linger throughout the day Sunday, as a front moves through from north to south. A few spotty thundershowers are possible, with cooler highs in the low to mid-80s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

We’ll heat things up once again Monday, before another chance for rain moves through north to south Tuesday. This will cool us off – back near 80°.

