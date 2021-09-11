Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Brief relief from the heat Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot and hazy Saturday, Sunday will bring us some brief relief from the heat.

Thick wildfire smoke shaved off a few degrees from our forecast highs on Friday and did just the same Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, our air quality remained “Good” to “Moderate” despite the milky skies.

Thick smoke shaved off a few degrees from temperatures Friday and Saturday
Thick smoke shaved off a few degrees from temperatures Friday and Saturday(WOWT)

After starting the day in the 50s and 60s, temperatures soared into the 90s by the afternoon, but fell short from our forecast of 95° (don’t think anyone is complaining, though!). Heat indices still climbed into the mid to upper-90s with the high humidity.

Clouds will increase overnight, with a few spotty showers possible north of I-80. Temperatures will drop into the upper-60s.

Hour by hour forecast - Sunday
Hour by hour forecast - Sunday(WOWT)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick with us Sunday, with a front stalling out south of I-80. This will keep a spotty chance for thundershowers throughout the day, though any rain we do see shouldn’t amount to much. Highs will likely top out in the low to mid-80s, but warmer temperatures are possible south and cooler temperatures are possible north.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

We heat up again briefly Monday, before another front moves through during the day Tuesday. Highs look to stay primarily in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Page final homecoming - 4 pm
‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home
Nebraska, Iowa governors call federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements ‘dangerous,’ ‘stunning violation’
Mom recounts daughter's attempted abduction
Mother describes attempted abduction near Kiewit Middle School
Linda Dillard
New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman
Omaha zoo closed Friday

Latest News

Saturday, September 11th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Very hot and hazy Saturday
Saturday, September 11th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Near record heat Saturday afternoon