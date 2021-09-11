Mallory’s Forecast Update - Brief relief from the heat Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot and hazy Saturday, Sunday will bring us some brief relief from the heat.

Thick wildfire smoke shaved off a few degrees from our forecast highs on Friday and did just the same Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, our air quality remained “Good” to “Moderate” despite the milky skies.

Thick smoke shaved off a few degrees from temperatures Friday and Saturday (WOWT)

After starting the day in the 50s and 60s, temperatures soared into the 90s by the afternoon, but fell short from our forecast of 95° (don’t think anyone is complaining, though!). Heat indices still climbed into the mid to upper-90s with the high humidity.

Clouds will increase overnight, with a few spotty showers possible north of I-80. Temperatures will drop into the upper-60s.

Hour by hour forecast - Sunday (WOWT)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick with us Sunday, with a front stalling out south of I-80. This will keep a spotty chance for thundershowers throughout the day, though any rain we do see shouldn’t amount to much. Highs will likely top out in the low to mid-80s, but warmer temperatures are possible south and cooler temperatures are possible north.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

We heat up again briefly Monday, before another front moves through during the day Tuesday. Highs look to stay primarily in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.