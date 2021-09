LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police located a missing 82-year-old woman on Friday.

According to LPD, Suzanne Taylor was found near the neighborhood where she was reported missing from at around 9 p.m.

LOCATED. Great work by the Lincoln Police Department! https://t.co/5Zfp3SdPyz — NSP_TroopHNightShift (@NSPTroopHNights) September 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.