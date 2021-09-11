UPDATE: Kenesaw Shelter in Place order lifted

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - The Shelter in Place order issued for residents in Kenesaw has now been canceled and a man is in custody.

The update came just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, five hours after the alert was issued for a second time.

Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes said it was lifted after law enforcement deemed Kenesaw to no longer have a threat to the community. He thanked everyone for their patience and to the area law enforcement for keeping people safe.

Authorities spent much of Saturday looking for a man who was seen earlier in the day walking in the Kenesaw area with a rifle.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has now taken that man into custody. No other details have been released, including if he’s been charged with anything.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Local4 spoke with Adams County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck in the area of South Brooks Avenue and South Railroad Street.

He said authorities were investigating a report during the night of a 43-year-old who was threatening self harm.

Chief Deputy Mauck said they eventually responded to the area of South Brooks and Railroad to try and locate the man. After several hours, he said he was not located in a residence they believed he was in. That has since changed and the man has been found.

“We’re just trying to make sure that everyone is safe,” said Chief Deputy Mauck.

NSP and Hastings Police were assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Kenesaw residents were under a shelter in place order for several hours Saturday as Adams County authorities were dealing with a man who had been seen early in the day walking around town with a rifle.

Adams County Emergency Emergency Manager released this statement early Saturday afternoon: “Law enforcement remains in Kenesaw working to diffuse a hazardous situation. At this time no injuries have been reported. This continues to be an active and dangerous scene. Shelter in place continues. Please avoid the area of Kenesaw.”

Pughes told Local4 that the Adams County Attorney had been notified of the situation. He also said that trains had been ordered to stop traveling through Kenesaw.

Pughes issued the first order just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday as Adams County deputies and State Patrol troopers were looking for the man. The order was canceled around 7:30 Saturday morning.

But the order was re-issued at 10 a.m. and remained in place for five hours. Kenesaw residents were urged to stay inside their homes and lock doors and windows. The order also requested that 911 calls be made only in an emergency.

Beyond the reference to carrying a rifle, it was not known as of Saturday afternoon if any shots had been fired, if anyone was injured or what the subject’s motivation was.

No injuries had been reported.

The sheriff’s office said there’s no threat to the public.

