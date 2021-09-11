Advertisement

Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign

(WOWT)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa will use federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $3.7 million national ad campaign that promotes the state as a destination for visitors and workers.

The 30-second ad funded by the American Rescue Plan is part of a larger “This Is Iowa” promotional campaign. It will air on cable television, online on social media sites, and through streaming services this week.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says the ad campaign supports state efforts to attract new residents and train existing workers to fill a growing number of high-demand job openings. The American Rescue Plan was designed to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

