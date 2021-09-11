Advertisement

Iowa police chase ends with two dead

Cop car
Cop car
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALFORD, Iowa (AP) - The Linn County Sheriff’s department has identified a man and woman from Cedar Rapids who died in a crash shortly after a deputy called off a pursuit of their car.

The department said officers received a call Wednesday about a domestic dispute involving a woman trying to jump out of a car. A deputy saw the car speeding and tried to stop it, but it fled.

The deputy eventually stopped the pursuit, but the car continued and hit a dump truck nearly head-on about a minute later.

Police say the driver, identified as 35-year-old Leo Alan Ray, and the woman, identified as 35-year-old Stacey Lynn Watts, were thrown from the car and died at the scene. The dump truck driver was not injured.

