Hall County Deputies respond to crash on I-80

Hall County Deputies were called to the southbound off ramp MM 312 on Interstate 80 for a crash...
Hall County Deputies were called to the southbound off ramp MM 312 on Interstate 80 for a crash on Saturday at 9:51 a.m.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County Deputies were called to the southbound off ramp MM 312 on Interstate 80 for a crash on Saturday at 9:51 a.m.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 281 when it traveled down the embankment and rolled several times. An adult male was involved in the single-vehicle crash and was transported to a hospital in Omaha by Grand Island Ambulance for none-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to KSNB Local 4 for the latest details

