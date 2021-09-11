Family displaced after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family is now homeless after a house fire erupted just after 1:30 a.m.

It happened at 144h and Krug Circle.

Omaha Fire Department tells us the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be the careless disposal of smoking material.

OFD tells us the two adults in the home made it out safely.

Unfortunately, one of their three pets, a cat died.

The Red Cross has been notified as OFD has deemed the house unlivable.

