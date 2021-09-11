Advertisement

Douglas County Corrections report inmate’s death

(PHOTO: Douglas County Corrections)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A spokesperson of the Douglas County Department of Corrections reported an inmate’s death Saturday afternoon.

The Douglas County Corrections staff with help from Omaha Fire initiated lifesaving care when Bruce McGrone, 56, “appeared to be having a medical issue and was found in his cell distress,” according to the release.

McGrone was pronounced dead after the lifesaving care was deemed not successful. There will be a grand jury investigation regarding his death.

He was arrested for an assault of a healthcare professional, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct and was booked on July 21.

“The Department of Corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. McGrone’s family and loved ones.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Page final homecoming - 4 pm
‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home
Nebraska, Iowa governors call federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements ‘dangerous,’ ‘stunning violation’
Mom recounts daughter's attempted abduction
Mother describes attempted abduction near Kiewit Middle School
Linda Dillard
New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman
Omaha zoo closed Friday

Latest News

WOWT 6 Sports: Huskers pre-game
Gavel
Omaha man sentenced for conspiracy to commit escape
Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign
Hospital machines
Omaha man hospitalized after self-defense stabbing