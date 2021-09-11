Douglas County Corrections report inmate’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A spokesperson of the Douglas County Department of Corrections reported an inmate’s death Saturday afternoon.

The Douglas County Corrections staff with help from Omaha Fire initiated lifesaving care when Bruce McGrone, 56, “appeared to be having a medical issue and was found in his cell distress,” according to the release.

McGrone was pronounced dead after the lifesaving care was deemed not successful. There will be a grand jury investigation regarding his death.

He was arrested for an assault of a healthcare professional, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct and was booked on July 21.

“The Department of Corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. McGrone’s family and loved ones.”

