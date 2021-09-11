Advertisement

Deceased person found in Iowa house fire

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials say a body was found inside a burning home in Mason City earlier this week.

The Globe Gazette reports that firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Arriving firefighters began putting out the flames, and once they were able to enter the house, crews discovered a person inside who had died.

Officials have not released the person’s identity. An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed the home

