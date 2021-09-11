Community members hold 9/11 ceremony preparations in Bennington

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ceremonies commemorating the 9/11 attacks will be taking place all over Douglas County Saturday.

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha Police are practicing for an upcoming 9/11 ceremony.

“We consider it a great honor to be able to provide the music,” said Lt. Jeremy Christensen.

“The emotions are always there. We have a job to do so we try to suppress them as much as we can, concentrate on the music to just provide honor and respect to the fallen.”

The 9/11 ceremony they’re practicing for will be held at the Bennington Fire Dept.

“It’s very moving and very chilling to think about, just what they had to have faced and then seeing it unfold and watching, and looking the faces and just seeing the emotions that they had,” said Chief Dan Mallory.

The beam brings out a lot of emotion, many people still remember what the towers once looked like and how they were reduced to rubble 20 years ago.

”It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years, it’s just watching some of the videos and talking to some of the people who were there that day it feels like it was yesterday. That’s one of those events that I don’t think will never go away. I think we will all remember where we were when it happened and how it impacted our daily lives just us as a nation. How it affected all of us.”

Bennington Fire Chief Dan Mallory is training a new group of firefighters. Twenty years after 9/11 he still thinks about the first responders who were in New York that day.

“You put yourself in their position on what would you do if you were a New York City firefighter and you were confronted with that situation and I think everybody here would do the same thing. Knowing there’s a strong possibility you’re not coming out, we’re going to do the best we can to rescue.”

The Bennington Fire Department’s 20th anniversary 9/11 ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire department will hold an open house until 6 p.m.

