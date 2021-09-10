Advertisement

Students sue Creighton University over COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Fairmont man gets 15 years probation for role in 2018 fatal crash
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of Creighton University students said Friday that they had filed a lawsuit earlier in the week against the college for “refusing to grant religious or medical exemptions.”

According to a release from a local PR firm, the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in district court. Students were required to upload their proof of COVID-19 vaccination “prior to their arrival on campus” this fall.

“Many students and parents are disturbed that a religious institution is not allowing religious exemptions,” the students’ attorney, Robert Sullivan, said in the release.

The statement notes the issue of COVID-19 vaccinations has been controversial in the Catholic Church. While that has seemed to be the case in some parts of the country, Omaha-area church leaders told 6 News earlier this year that — in alignment with the Vatican’s stance — they were supportive of vaccinating against COVID-19.

The statement on the lawsuit — filed on behalf of Lauren Ramaekers, Patrice Quadrel, Sarah Sinsel, and Jane Doe — also mentions the “abhorrent” use of fetal tissue or cells in vaccines; however, current COVID-19 vaccinations do not contain either.

“The vaccines have no fetal tissue in it. People don’t have to be worried. They’re not receiving fetal tissue,” according to Dr. Steven Doran, a bioethicist, COVID-19 Task Force member, and a consultant with the Omaha Archdiocese.

Even still, the Vatican has declared it is morally acceptable for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines, including those based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses.

Last month, Pope Francis released a video message encouraging Catholics to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

Read the students’ lawsuit

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

