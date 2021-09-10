Advertisement

Sarpy/Cass County Health report first case of human West Nile Virus

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy/Cass County Health Dept. says it identified its first case of the human West Nile Virus this season.

The case is in Sarpy County and the virus is transmitted by mosquito bites. To lower your risk, avoid being outside when mosquitoes are most active which is typically at dusk and at dawn.

Wear a long-sleeved shirt, pants, socks, and shoes when outside, and use mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

All standing water items from outside the home should be emptied, such as flowerpots, buckets, and kiddie pools.

