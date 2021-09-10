Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat starts to move in today leading to a very hot Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a warmer morning out the door with temps in the 60s for many of us with a quicker warm up likely into the afternoon. Highs will make a run at 90 degrees this afternoon with a little more humidity in the mix too.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Plenty of sunshine and light southeast breeze will still make for a rather comfortable day even through we’ll be a little bit warmer. The worst of the heat is still set to move in Saturday though. Highs in the upper 90s are likely over a good portion of the area.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

If your plans take you to Lincoln or Ames for college football, it will be just as hot in those locations. Highs likely climb to near 94 degrees during the Cyhawk game in Ames. Highs in the upper 90s are likely during the game in Lincoln! That will feel likely 100+ inside the stadium thanks to the humidity and all the concrete absorbing the sunlight and heating up. Make sure you stay very hydrated during what could be the hottest game at Memorial Stadium in 35+ years.

2 Game Forecast (WOWT)

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

SSW wind gusts up near 30 mph are likely Saturday which should help with the heat a little bit but it likely won’t be enough. Higher dew points in the 60s are likely to make it feel a bit more humid too. That will push the heat index up into the triple digits.

Saturday Heat Index (WOWT)

There is a rain chance in the forecast Sunday but it likely won’t amount to much or be all that widespread.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

