Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat starts to move in today leading to a very hot Saturday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a warmer morning out the door with temps in the 60s for many of us with a quicker warm up likely into the afternoon. Highs will make a run at 90 degrees this afternoon with a little more humidity in the mix too.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Plenty of sunshine and light southeast breeze will still make for a rather comfortable day even through we’ll be a little bit warmer. The worst of the heat is still set to move in Saturday though. Highs in the upper 90s are likely over a good portion of the area.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

If your plans take you to Lincoln or Ames for college football, it will be just as hot in those locations. Highs likely climb to near 94 degrees during the Cyhawk game in Ames. Highs in the upper 90s are likely during the game in Lincoln! That will feel likely 100+ inside the stadium thanks to the humidity and all the concrete absorbing the sunlight and heating up. Make sure you stay very hydrated during what could be the hottest game at Memorial Stadium in 35+ years.

2 Game Forecast
2 Game Forecast(WOWT)
Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

SSW wind gusts up near 30 mph are likely Saturday which should help with the heat a little bit but it likely won’t be enough. Higher dew points in the 60s are likely to make it feel a bit more humid too. That will push the heat index up into the triple digits.

Saturday Heat Index
Saturday Heat Index(WOWT)

There is a rain chance in the forecast Sunday but it likely won’t amount to much or be all that widespread.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha zoo closed Friday
COVID-19: Should we be concerned about the mu variant? Not yet, say experts
COVID-19 mu variant ‘undoubtedly’ here, Nebraska Medicine’s top infectious diseases doctor says
Nebraska, Iowa governors call federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements ‘dangerous,’ ‘stunning violation’
Fence still not fixed after storm
Omaha homeowner frustrated with county fence repairs after property theft
I-680 to Dodge Backup
First Alert traffic update: Overturned semi causes major backup on I-680

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - One more great day before the heat returns in a big way
Rusty's Morning Forecast
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Enjoy this great weather before the heat returns