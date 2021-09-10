Advertisement

Omaha Police report in-custody death following disturbance call at bowling alley

(WMBF)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported an in-custody death Thursday evening after officers responded to a disturbance at an Omaha bowling alley.

Eric Liao, 30, was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after being taken to Methodist Hospital. In a 911 call reporting a disturbance inside the West Lanes Bowling Center off North 72nd, the caller told dispatch “an autistic adult was out of control, biting his caregiver, and being held down by staff,” according to the release.

The adult was later identified as Liao and officers say the dispatch heard yelling in the background during the 911 call.

When arriving at the bowling alley, there was an employee restraining Liao on the ground and witnesses told officers Liao “was combative and had bitten people prior to being restrained.” Liao was handcuffed by one of the initial officers and they noticed he was unresponsive.

Immediately, police started CPR and other officers quickly offered assistance. As stated in the release, in reviewing the body cam footage, [it] “showed the officers did not utilize force or attempt to hold Liao down.”

The incident is under investigation with the Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

