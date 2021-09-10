Advertisement

New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman

Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol continues its investigation into the disappearance of Linda Dillard and has new information that may be of assistance in locating her.

Dillard, 55, was last seen on June 16 in the rural Table Rock area and was believed to be wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, and brown sandal boots. As part of the investigation, NSP has recovered those clothes and has learned that Dillard was last seen wearing a different outfit.

Investigators now believe that when she was last seen on June 16, Dillard was wearing a black t-shirt, black DKNY boxer brief shorts, and brown Birkenstock type sandals. Dillard is described as a white female, 5′0″, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly dyed or wearing a wig).

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or information about her disappearance is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494. Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in this investigation. Tips to Nebraska Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

