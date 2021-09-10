Metro introduces new payment system, ORBT fares

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro Transit is adding a touchless payment option to all buses later this month, followed by new fare charges for the downtown ORBT route.

ORBT has been operating free to all riders since November of 2020, as Metro hoped to coax new riders and provide a more streamlined route for the Dodge to Westroads Mall.

Metro accessed $2 million of federal funds for installation of the Umo contactless payment system in all of their buses and MOBY paratransit vans. They will be operational, along with an associated app, starting September 20.

“Its an account based system which lets riders load accounts on a card or online,” said Jason Rose, communications manager for Metro Transit. “(They) then pay with either a smart card or an app.”

Community advocate Kimara Snipes is one of 40 regular bus riders asked by Metro to test and critique the new system. She’s not experienced any major issues and said there may be ways the payments will create a better experience.

“If they don’t have enough money on their card at the time, maybe they’re 50 cents short or something like that, in the past that’s been an opportunity for increased emotion, risk for argument or possibly anything else,” Snipes said. “Now the way they’re doing it, they’ll still be able to ride the bus.”

ORBT has beenoperating since November 2020 without charging a fare. Beginning October 1, normal fares and transfer fees will apply.

Rose said that ridership numbers on the route stayed relatively flat compared to pre-pandemic Route 2 numbers, and they’ve recently seen significant increases on the ORBT line as colleges and businesses returned.

A graphic provided by Metro Transit shows ORBT Dodge Ridership (Metro Transit)

“That’s just growth we couldn’t have imagined when we first started,” Rose said. “Its just exciting to see people benefiting from more transit, and the rest of the city also benefits.”

