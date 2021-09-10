High school football Week 3: Bellevue West looks to continue hot start to season against Creighton Prep

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s week three of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever.

For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.

Creighton Prep VS Bellevue West

The T-Birds’ offense has been explosive to start the season. They’ve scored 117 points in their first two games. The Junior Jays will look to be the first team to slow them down this season.

Millard West VS Millard South

The Patriots are off to a dominant start and look like one of the teams to beat in Class A. Can the Millard West Wildcats slow them down?

Westside VS Papillion-La Vista

The Monarchs would like to be the first team to hand the Warriors a loss, but Westside is on a mission as it looks to defend its Class A crown.

Omaha Central VS Elkhorn South

Two teams that are off to a 1-1 start and both hope to be in the state playoffs at the end of the season. Neither wants to walk away sitting at 1-2.

Papillion-La Vista South VS Gretna

Can Zane Flores and the Dragons continue their hot start to the season against the Titans?

Bellevue East VS Omaha South

Bellevue East is still looking for its first win and are hoping they can get it against a Packers team looking to go above .500 with a victory tonight.

Elkhorn VS Waverly

These two teams are always in the conversation in Class B and could be set for a great game on Friday.

Norris VS Bennington

The Titans travel to Bennington for another Class B showdown.

Norwalk VS Lewis Central

How will Coach Kammrad and Lewis Central fare against Norwalk?

Glenwood VS Abrham Lincoln

Over in Council Bluffs, it’s a Class 5A meeting between Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln

