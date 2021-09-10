David’s Evening Forecast - Near record heat Saturday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy skies and warm conditions on tap for your Friday evening. Temperatures are warmer than the past few days, but still pleasant if you have any evening plans. The hazy conditions have kept temperatures a few degrees cooler, with highs topping out in the middle 80s. We’ll continue to see hazy conditions this evening, but otherwise dry and warm weather. Skies remain clear overnight with light winds, temperatures fall back into the middle 60s by morning.

After the comfortable start, some intense heat is on the way for Saturday. Temperatures will quickly warm into the mid to upper 80s by Noon, with readings soaring quickly into the 90s by the afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 90s in the mero, right around 97 degrees. The record high for Omaha is 100 degrees and in Lincoln, the record high is 99, both set back in 1895. Expect breezy conditions throughout the day as well, with southwest winds of 15 to 20mph with gusts of 25mph.

Near Record Heat Saturday (WOWT)

If you are headed out to the Husker game in Lincoln, be prepared for some very hot conditions! Temperatures will be approaching 100 degrees by kickoff and will be in the upper 90s to around 100 throughout much of the game. Be sure to stay hydrated and take steps to stay cool.

Hot for the Husker game Saturday (WOWT)

More clouds will move in Sunday, along with a few spotty showers or storms. Rain chances are low, so many will likely remain dry on Sunday. The clouds will help to cool us slightly, with highs in the middle 80s as opposed to the 90s. The heat returns for Monday, with highs back in the low 90s for the metro. Another rain chance and cooler weather will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

