Commercial flight out of Kabul offers glimmer of hope for those on the run in Afghanistan

By Tara Campbell
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A commercial flight out of the Kabul airport Thursday is offering a glimmer of hope to those still trying to flee Afghanistan.

“It’s the only hope we have right now, said Qausullah Aryobwal. He served as an interpreter for the United States in Afghanistan and has been on the run since the Taliban takeover.

“Go there, cover your face, use this car, use that home,” said Aryobwal, noting the hours pass slowly in hiding. “It’s very, very hard to be looking at the clock all the time and counting the minutes, the seconds, the hours.”

Every moment on the move is measured, especially those through Taliban checkpoints.

“Something in here,” said Aryobwal, pointing to his heart. “It’s like, ba-boom, ba-boom, the pulse it’s getting faster and faster.”

While on the run in Afghanistan, his friend and former colleague in Omaha is fighting to get him out.

“We’re happy for those people who got out like the U.S. citizens, but I don’t think there were any interpreters or any Afghans on that plane today,” said Mohammad Sahil, who also served as an interpreter and came to the United States on a Special Immigrant Visa, which he says has become too tough to get.

“They’re not replying to anyone because it says it’s full so they’re not getting anything from that,” said Sahil. “We are pushing emails into embassies, but they are not responding at all, added Aryobwal, worried how much longer it will take and how much longer he can hide.

“It’s very difficult you keep having the same fear every single moment,” he said. “I cannot express it. It’s very difficult.”

The flight out of Kabul Thursday landed in Qatar carrying an estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans. It’s the first commercial flight to leave Afghanistan since U.S. forces left over a week ago.

