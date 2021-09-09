Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - One more great day before the heat returns in a big way

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After yesterday’s chilly start, we should be just a bit cooler out the door again this morning. Grab the light jacket that you’ll need for the first few hours of the day.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with low humidity and a very light southeast breeze. Today will be the last of the mild and comfortable weather thanks to dew points that should stay in the 50s.

Dew point
Dew point(WOWT)

Heat starts to build in Friday with highs in the lower 90s likely. Then Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the weekend with highs well into the mid 90s. No records are expected to be broken but this is about 15 degrees warmer than average. Heat index values could easily reach the 100-105 degree range too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

That heat is expected to be a big issue on Saturday for the game in Lincoln. While we are expecting a high near 97 in Lincoln, it will likely feel well over 100 degrees on the field and in the stands thanks to the lack of shade and widespread concrete absorbing the heat.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

According to the Nebraska Athletic Department, the hottest kickoff temperature on record in Lincoln is 93 degrees. That is from records that date back to 1985. The current forecast would likely break that record very easily. Humidity levels will be higher as well. Southwest wind gusts up near 25 mph may help out a bit but not enough. The same heat is likely in Ames for the CyHawk game as well.

2 Game Forecast
2 Game Forecast(WOWT)

