Advertisement

Police further investigating Papillion gymnastics coach in child sex assault cases

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Alexander Thomas, 30, was arrested on Wednesday for sexual assault of a child in the third degree but he potentially faces even more charges as the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the issue.

Thomas was arrested for sexually assaulting a child at an address matching a gymnastics club in Papillion. Based on locations and time frames of his employment, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility that there may be additional victims.

According to Sarpy County court documents, Thomas is currently facing two counts of third-degree sexual assault which is a Class 3A felony.

The Sheriff’s Office is “grateful for the courage of the victim and others who have come forward with information.”

Anyone with information is regarding the charges against Thomas is encouraged to contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, 402-593-2288.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Thomas
Gymnastics coach in Papillion facing child sex assault charges
Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol arrest woman after chase on Highway 81
Cpl. Daegan Page in Afghanistan
Omaha Police share official Cpl. Page motorcade route
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Cars collide in crash near Mead, multiple people sent to hospitals

Latest News

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page was among those U.S. service members killed in the attack on...
Community comes together to honor Omaha’s Cpl. Page
9/11 bunker in Bellevue, Neb.
6 News tours the 9/11 bunker at STRATCOM
Overturned semi causing I-680 backup
Overturned semi causing I-680 backup
Omaha zoo closed Friday