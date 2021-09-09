Police further investigating Papillion gymnastics coach in child sex assault cases

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Alexander Thomas, 30, was arrested on Wednesday for sexual assault of a child in the third degree but he potentially faces even more charges as the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the issue.

Thomas was arrested for sexually assaulting a child at an address matching a gymnastics club in Papillion. Based on locations and time frames of his employment, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility that there may be additional victims.

According to Sarpy County court documents, Thomas is currently facing two counts of third-degree sexual assault which is a Class 3A felony.

The Sheriff’s Office is “grateful for the courage of the victim and others who have come forward with information.”

Anyone with information is regarding the charges against Thomas is encouraged to contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, 402-593-2288.

